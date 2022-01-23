Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Newsletters
Newsletters

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wows Fans With Skin-Tight Dress As She Hints Baby Number Two is Coming Soon

Delilah Gray
Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley at arrivals for
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attending
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020
Model Ashley Graham, left, and husband
Michelle Kwan arrives at the 30th
View Gallery 5 Images

Leave it to supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to look like a goddess in her third trimester!

On Jan 23, Huntington-Whiteley posted a series of mirror selfies with the simple caption of an hourglass emoji and a baby angel emoji. But these mirror selfies are making everyone’s jaws drop for multiple reasons. For one thing, she looks like a “goddess” ― as nearly every comment says ― in her figure-hugging nude dress and the second reason is that it’s clear baby number two is nearly here!

We don’t know whether it marvel at the pregnant glow, growing bump, or how amazing she looks in that skin-tight dress.

Huntington-Whiteley has been with actor Jason Statham since 2010 and has been engaged since early 2016. They share one child together, a son named Jack Oscar Statham, 4. They announced in Aug 2021 that they were expecting baby number two through a series of progression mirror selfies onto her Instagram. She posted it with the cheeky caption, “Taaa daah #round2” ― and that’s when her fans lost it with excitement.

For ET Canada per MSN, Huntington-Whiteley said motherhood truly changed her identity. “After I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity… If you’re someone that, like me, attached a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad