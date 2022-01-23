Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wows Fans With Skin-Tight Dress As She Hints Baby Number Two is Coming Soon

Leave it to supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to look like a goddess in her third trimester!

On Jan 23, Huntington-Whiteley posted a series of mirror selfies with the simple caption of an hourglass emoji and a baby angel emoji. But these mirror selfies are making everyone’s jaws drop for multiple reasons. For one thing, she looks like a “goddess” ― as nearly every comment says ― in her figure-hugging nude dress and the second reason is that it’s clear baby number two is nearly here!

We don’t know whether it marvel at the pregnant glow, growing bump, or how amazing she looks in that skin-tight dress.

Huntington-Whiteley has been with actor Jason Statham since 2010 and has been engaged since early 2016. They share one child together, a son named Jack Oscar Statham, 4. They announced in Aug 2021 that they were expecting baby number two through a series of progression mirror selfies onto her Instagram. She posted it with the cheeky caption, “Taaa daah #round2” ― and that’s when her fans lost it with excitement.

For ET Canada per MSN, Huntington-Whiteley said motherhood truly changed her identity. “After I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity… If you’re someone that, like me, attached a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit.”

