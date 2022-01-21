Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents! The “overjoyed” couple have announced the arrival of their first child, born through surrogacy.

On January 21, the “Runaway” singer and The Matrix Resurrections star shared respective baby announcements on Instagram which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.” According to TMZ, the infant was delivered at a Southern California hospital on Saturday (although Chopra and Jonas have not announced the baby’s sex or name on social media).

Earlier this month, Chopra hinted at the couple’s plans in an interview with Vanity Fair. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said about having children. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” and joked that she and her husband were “not too busy to practice” conceiving. Chopra also recently told The Sunday Times, “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018, celebrating with both Western and Hindu events in India, where Chopra grew up, and three lavish pre-wedding festivities that included getting Henna tattoos, Bollywood guests, and multiple designer outfit changes for the bride.

Celebrity followers congratulated the couple, including big brother Joe Jonas (who is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner) who posted heart emojis under Nick’s post.

Welcome to parenthood, you two! And strap in for the ride of your lives.

