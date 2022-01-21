Madonna’s Twin Daughters Estere & Stella Hit the Dance Floor In New Video

When your mom is a legendary pop icon, it’s not terribly surprising that the love of music runs deep. But based on this new, rare video of Madonna’s daughters, Estere and Stella, it seems the 9-year-old twins are more than ready to join their mama on stage, because they’re truly incredible dancers.

Madonna recently took to Instagram to share the clip of her youngest girls absolutely slaying a synchronized routine to Missy Elliott’s 2003 hit “Pass That Dutch.” Like any proud mom would, she captioned the video, “Get your Freestyle on…….. #estere #stella,” tagging her longtime pal and collaborator, Elliott.

Estere and Stella crushed every single step, looking adorably fierce in their matching Madonna T-shirts, black pants, black-and-white sneakers, and hair braids. In the comments section, fans quickly began speculating about the song choice, as Madonna has been hard at work creating 50 dance remixes of her songs (!), with some speculating that the nod to Elliott means the duo are collaborating together.

Of course, the two have worked together in the past, remixing two of Madonna’s biggest hits — “Hollywood” and “Into the Groove” — for a Gap ad campaign back in 2003. They also famously appeared on stage together at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, before joining forces with Dua Lipa in 2020 for a remix of her hit “Levitating.”

Only time will tell if these two have something in the works, but for now, it seems that Madonna is just having fun watching her twins break it down to the dance anthem.

Madonna is also a mom to Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, and Mercy James, 15. We love any chance to see her kids as they grow up, and it’s so amazing that they appreciate music, too.

These celebrity moms may use weed to help them with that daily juggle.