We’ve Got Nothing But Love for These Adorable Valentine’s Day Pajamas for Kids

Who says seasonally-themed PJs have to be confined to Christmas? We think Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate in holiday style! Besides, “too many pajamas” is not a thing, so why not have a pair for every occasion?

Valentine’s PJs lend themselves especially well to making younger kids feel a little more special while their older siblings are up to their elbows in glitter and glue making Valentine boxes for school, and excited to exchange Valentines with their classmates. Having something themed to wear for the occasion, even if that occasion is watching Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood on the couch, can help them feel like they’re a part of the festivities.

There’s no one you love more than the young Valentines in your life, so here’s your opportunity to keep them cozy and comfortable (and let’s admit it, a little extra adorable) in a festive ‘fit that’s perfect for the season of love.

If you’re looking for cute Valentine’s Day pajamas that let your littles wear their heart on their sleeve — literally! — here are a few of our favorite picks.

KicKee Pants Long-Sleeved Applique Pajamas

Simple and sweet, these snug-fitting jams from KicKee Pants are made of a bamboo blend — organically and sustainably grown — that’s designed to be comfy and breathable. (Psst … if you purchase them directly from the retailer, there’s also a selection of cute coordinating blankets.)

Long Sleeve Applique Pajama Set $24.05 - $37.99 on Amazon.com

Leveret Heart Pajamas (For the Whole Family!)

Everybody loves a matching family pajama moment. These heart-printed Valentine PJs from Leveret come in adult sizes too, so the whole fam can join the lovefest! The ones for kids feature skid-resistant feet to keep them warm and surefooted, and their tagless design is perfect for little ones with sensory issues.

The Children’s Place “LOVED” Pajamas

Your little Valentine will always remind you how much they’re loved (even in the moments when they’re being really hard to like) when they wear these pajamas from The Children’s Place. Bonus: the neck-to-ankle zipper makes for super simple diaper changes.

The Children's Place One-Piece Zipper Pajamas $8.00 - $18.26 on Amazon.com

Leveret Valentine Pajamas with Matching Doll PJ Set

If your little one tends to be too warm or feel too confined in long-sleeved PJs, this short set from Leveret is a great alternative. But our favorite part (and inevitably your kid’s, too)? They come with a matching set to fit their favorite doll or stuffed animal. Twinning!

Leveret Kids' And Dolls' Pajamas $25.00 on Amazon.com

Carter’s Snuggly Fleece Zipper PJs

An Amazon bestseller with 90% 5-star ratings, these fleece PJs from Carter’s let bigger kids in on the footie pajama party. The heart print makes them perfect pajamas for Valentine’s Day, but the color scheme means nobody would give you side-eye if your kid was still sporting them in, say, October. (No judgment here!)