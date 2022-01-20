This Funko Pop! Star Wars Toy Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift For Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to get your kids a fun Valentine’s Day present this year? Chocolate is yummy and teddy bears are timeless, but if you really want to treat them, you can’t go wrong with these adorable Valentine’s Day-themed Funko Pop! Star Wars toys.(Did I mention they’re pink? Yeah, they’re amazing!)

The Funko Pop! limited-edition bobblehead toys come in three of the most popular characters: Yoda, Chewbacca, and a Stormtrooper. Each one is pink, red and white, and holds a heart-shaped Valentine’s box that we can only assume is full of chocolate. Each character stands on a red platform that reads, “Star Wars,” so kids can proudly display them on their bookshelves or nightstand when they’re not in use.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentine’s Yoda With Heart – $11.99

Funko Pop! ‘Star Wars’: Valentine’s Yoda With Heart Amazon

This Yoda has big heart eyes and the sweetest facial expression.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Yoda with Heart 11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentine’s Cupid Chewbacca – $14.99

Funko Pop! ‘Star Wars’: Valentine’s Cupid Chewbacca Amazon

Red Chewie is cuter than Cupid.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Cupid Chewbacca 14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentine’s Trooper with Heart – $23.15

Funko Pop! ‘Star Wars’: Valentine’s Trooper with Heart . Amazon

Defend the galaxy with this fun pink-and-red stormtrooper. Despite his tough appearance, he’s just a softy at heart.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Trooper with Heart 23.15 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If your kid isn’t a Star Wars fan, there are other characters to choose from the Funko Pop! line: For the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, this Micky Mouse-Space Mountain figurine will be released on April 8. And Peppa Pig lovers will dig this tribute to the lovable personality.

Check out these charitable and sustainable toy brands.