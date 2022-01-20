Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Very Hurt’ By Kanye West’s Nanny Accusations

Kim Kardashian is still reeling over Kanye West’s behavior over the weekend — quick recap: he accused her of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, although he had allegedly suggested they throw separate parties due to their divorce proceedings. Now, Kardashian is reportedly feeling “very hurt” by his accusation that their children are being primarily raised by nannies.

In his new song “Eazy,” which was released Friday, West referenced the way Kardashian was raising their shared kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” he rapped. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

On Wednesday, a source close to Kardashian told People, “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

“Of course she has nannies,” the source added. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source shared. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”

Coparenting isn’t easy, especially when each parent has different opinions on how their kids should be raised. We feel for the family in this tough situation!

