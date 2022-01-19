Rob Lowe’s Son John Owen Praises Dad For Helping Him Battle Addiction: ‘He Was Always There For Me’

As an actor and TV writer, it seems John Owen Lowe, the youngest son of Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, has learned plenty of lessons from his dad. The 26-year-old opened up to People about how Rob has supported him through his battle with addiction, and why the actor’s ongoing love and encouragement has helped him maintain his sobriety for almost four years.

“When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades… To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets,” John told the outlet of his strong relationship with his dad.

Rob fought his own battle with alcohol addiction in his younger years, along with a well-publicized sex tape scandal involving a minor (Rob claimed that he didn’t know she was underage) and allegations from a former nanny of abuse and harassment (at the time, the actor said the claims were unfounded).

“He never gave up on me,” John told People of Rob. “I have a little over three and a half years [of sobriety] now, but when I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life.”

Rob seems equally proud of his son, telling the outlet, “It’s one of the great gifts of my life to have Johnny in our [recovery] club, in our wonderful, f—ed-up, extraordinary club. To give him his one-year [sobriety] chip, and for him to give me my 30-year chip, it defies articulation.”

