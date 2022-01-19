John Cena Reflects on Future Fatherhood: ‘You Have to Have a Passion For It’

As a longtime supporter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, John Cena is the organization’s number one grantor, having granted more than 650 wishes to sick children during his time working with the non-profit before and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it comes to being a dad himself, it seems Cena is extremely aware that loving kids doesn’t mean you must have them yourself, and that childless folks can absolutely make a difference in the lives of young people.

Cena recently served as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, and he got candid about why he’s not sure fatherhood is in the cards for him at this point. When Barrymore asked if he’d changed his views on parenthood since marrying artist Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020, he shared his honest thoughts about why he’s not sure it’s for him, despite having an “open-heartedness towards kids,” as the talk show host put it.

“I really enjoy my life,” he shared. “I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of, and I had some pretty lofty dreams.” But it seems balancing his career as an actor and WWE wrestler — along with managing his personal life — doesn’t afford him the time to focus his energy on parenting. “It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love.”

He added, “I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have a passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to somebody, ‘Man, you’re a pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I will be an actor.”

It seems Cena adores working with Make-a-Wish children and their families, calling it “the coolest thing” to be able to spend special time with such deserving kids. “I love that joy, I love that connection. And that’s where I’m at right now. It is difficult water to tread because, everybody’s like, ‘Well when?'” He added, “I just know, not right now.”

Cena was previously engaged to pro wrestler Nikki Bella, but the pair parted ways in 2018 after nearly six years together, reportedly over her desire to have children. She has since welcomed son Matteo with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, in 2020.