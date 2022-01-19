These Colorful Valentine’s Day Cards for Kids Include a Fun ‘Pop’ Toy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day will be here sooner than you realize! So prepare for the ultimate classroom activity by ordering a set of bright and cheery V-Day cards with a little “pop” treat included.

This set by Oriental Cherry has 24 cards (measuring 4.7″ x 3.9″) printed with cute jokes like “You make my heart pop” and “So glad you popped into my life” and are accompanied by 24 rainbow-colored pop toys in shapes like butterflies, unicorns, and ducks. They’re perfect for children ages 3 and older, according to the manufacturer.

The trendy items are known to help children with sensory problems or anxiety due to their smooth and bubbly surfaces that can be pushed to produce a satisfying “pop” sound. Kids can stash the toys in their pockets to fidget with for discreet stress relief and we are guessing that busy parents will find an excuse to use them, too.

24 Valentines Cards with Pop Bubbles

24 Valentines Cards with Pop Bubbles Bulk/Oriental Cherry Oriental Cherry

While the cards will surely thrill children, parents will love the convenience of buying in bulk — with 24 cards, you can probably purchase cards for the entire class in one shot, and if you need more, the rest can substitute as goody bag items at birthday parties.

Need more encouragement to drop them in your Amazon cart? Reviews for the Valentine’s Day cards include, “My daughter can’t wait to pass them out on Valentine’s Day,” “Far exceeded my expectations!” and “…much better than handing out candy in my opinion!!”

So pop over to Amazon and grab them while they’re still in stock!

