Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia’s Lightsaber Battle Will Make Your Day

Keeping up with Serena Williams and her 4-year-old mini-me daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is perhaps one of our all time favorite social media pastimes. These two just seem to have a blast together whether they’re hitting the red carpet in matching outfits or hitting the tennis court to show off their incredible athletic abilities.

It comes with little surprise that these two have a bit of a competitive streak — after all, you don’t become the greatest athlete of all time without having endless motivation, focus, and drive to win. But Williams and her tot just went head-to-head in a lightsaber battle royale that will have you smiling, laughing, and cheering all at once… and we won’t spoil who was crowned the lightsaber champ in the end.

“Single camera one shot battle Royal [sic] with @olympiaohanian,” the proud mom captioned the minute-long clip. While Williams was dressed for battle in athletic gear and sandals, her daughter went a decidedly different route, opting for an adorable pink dress and bare feet to challenge her mama.

In the video, the duo can be seen wielding lightsabers in vibrant changing colors, both holding one in each hand as they prepped for battle. They both showed off their fight moves, game faces, and fierce battle faces, with little Olympia giving her mom a run for her money every step of the way.

Williams grew more and more defeated with every swing of Olympia’s lightsaber, and it was clear in the end who the champion was as she “fell” to the ground, bringing the epic battle to a close.

Over on her own Instagram page, Olympia shared two photos of herself, lightsabers in tow, captioning the post, “Ready set battle.” It’s clear this little lady doesn’t mess around, making her the rightful lightsaber queen in the Williams-Ohanian household.