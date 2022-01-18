Jessica Alba Said This Serum Kept Her From Breaking Out During Pregnancy & It Reduces Wrinkles Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a snapshot from the street or a quick pic on her Instagram story, Jessica Alba’s skin is the definition of the incredibly sought-after “glass skin” effect. But many have wondered, how does she get that glow not only every day — but every day for the past two decades?

Last year, The Honest Company founder told The Skincare Edit about her entire skincare regimen, including both day and night routines. While there were a lot of lavish products we’d love to get our hands on, we’re really loving the product she uses for her glass-like skin. “I have a brilliant facialist called Shani Darden, who looks after my skin,” Alba said in the interview. “She recommended iS Clinical Active Serum and said it would stop me from getting wrinkles and breakouts. And she was right — I haven’t broken out during this pregnancy and I’ve noticed the fine lines starting to go away.”

Along with Alba, many other stars swear by this facial serum like Rosie Huntington Whiteley, January Jones, Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Laura Harrier, and Phoebe Tonkin. So why is every A-lister in love with this facial serum? We decided to investigate.

The iS Clinical Active Serum is a fast-acting serum used for a plethora of skin concerns such as reducing the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, to name a couple. Great for any skin type, this gentle and all-natural serum is a staple in thousands of people’s skincare regimens.

Per the brand, you apply it in the evening on your face and neck. Something to keep in mind is that it may give a “tingling sensation, which should dissipate within a few minutes.”

