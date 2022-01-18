Ant Anstead Shares How His Kids ‘Sense’ That He’s Happy with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: ‘You Can’t Fake It’

Ant Anstead can’t hide much from his teenage kids, Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, including his happiness with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

On Tuesday, The Radford Returns star shared with Us Weekly that his children, who he shares with his ex-wife Louise Storey, can “sense” whether he’s “happy or not” in a relationship, adding, “Nobody knows you better than your children…They’re my kids. They’re part of my DNA. You can’t fake it with your kids.”

Anstead has been dating Zellweger since 2021, the same year that he and Christina Haack, the mother of his 2-year-old son Hudson, finalized their divorce. In the interview, Anstead emphasized the importance of communication with his teenagers, noting that “nothing is off topic” between them.

“I have a real honest and open relationship with all my children, particularly the older ones,” Anstead told Us Weekly. “We have a WhatsApp group, which is titled Best Friends because that’s what we are. We talk like best friends. I treat them like adults. No topic is off [the table]. Over the years, my children and I have had conservations that are serious, talking about life and dating and stuff…My kids approach me all the time about advice and that stands testament to the type of relationship I have with them.”

In line with not keeping secrets from his kids, Anstead shared that his teens got to meet Zellweger over FaceTime first, then during an in-person visit over Christmas — which was also Anstead’s first time seeing Amelie and Archie in over two years due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

“They’d had a chance to meet many, many times on FaceTime,” he said. “So, it wasn’t a case of, ‘Hey, here’s someone new.’ It was all very organic…It was really nice. They came for three weeks. We just switched off and made sure we spent time together. It was amazing.”

Things seem to be working well for Anstead and Zellweger, and we love seeing how involved the kids are in their relationship!

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.