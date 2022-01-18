Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Shocked’ By Kanye West’s Accusations Over Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party

Will the drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ever end? We’re not sure — the Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly “not happy” with West’s accusations that he was excluded from his 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s birthday party over the weekend — despite his last-minute appearance.

On Monday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days.” The insider noted West is “uncontrollable” as he continues to air their “private matters.”

The comments are in reference to an Instagram Live video West made on Saturday, in which he accused the Kardashians of not inviting him to the birthday party.

“Wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” Kanye said in the video. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal. They’re saying these are the kind of games that are being played. This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest. I’m just not playing, I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

West, who also shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, continued, “I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father and I’m not finna let this happen. We gon’ be in real time with this right here. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you. I’m just putting this online ’cause I need y’all support. I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

However, the source told Us Weekly, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

On Saturday, West posted another Instagram video per Hollywood Unlocked, admitting that he did make it to the party. He said, “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.” Later he added, “Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children.”

According to PageSix, West was planning on having his own party for Chicago all along, with a source explaining, “…She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

Prior to this, West dropped a new song, “Eazy” on Saturday which contain the lyrics, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.” Also about the kids, West rapped, “When you give ’em everything, they only want more. Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores. Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house. Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

Although the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from West in Feb. 2021, the insider told Us Weekly on Monday that Kim “wouldn’t deny him access to the kids,” and that she “just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan.” The insider added Kardashian is “hoping the divorce is settled soon” because she’s “ready for that chapter to close for good.”

We wish the family best of luck as they continue to navigate these complicated co-parenting dynamics.

