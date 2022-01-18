There’s a $20 Encanto LEGO Set on Amazon & It’s Perfect For Your Disney-Obsessed Adventure Seeker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

LEGOs have really upped their game from when we were kids. Back then, we had to really get creative when it came to creating our own LEGO-based wonderland. Nowadays, there are LEGO plants for our offices, movie-based sets for the kiddos, and virtually everything in between. Speaking of movie-themed kits, have you seen the most recent Disney collabs the toy brand has done? From Frozen to Star Wars, there’s a set for every kind of Disney-loving kid out there. But the one we’re really loving is one based on Disney’s newest hit movie Encanto.

The 2021 fantasy film follows the Madrigals family in their magical, hidden house in the mountains of Colombia. In case you’re wondering how to stream the movie, you can use the link below and see everything you need to know HERE.

Chances are, your little one — and you — have been obsessed with this new movie addition to the Disney lineup. But if you truly want to bring the magic of Encanto to life, we found the LEGO set your little Musketeer needs— and it’s only $20 on Amazon.

Check out this next-level set to shop below!

Courtesy of LEGO Disney LEGO Disney.

LEGO Disney Encanto Isabela’s Magical Door Building Kit $19.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The LEGO Disney Encanto Isabela’s Magical Door Building Kit is the perfect, unique gift for your little one to learn about independence and to let their imagination grow. This 114-piece set features everything your kid could want to dive into this dreamy world, including the main characters, butterfly figures, stickers, a key chain, and more.

This intuitive and portable LEGO set provides hours of play for your Encanto-obsessed kid — it’s sure to keep your little one entertained while cooped up this winter.