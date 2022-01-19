Sheertex Makes the “World’s Most Resilient Tights” & Now They Come In Maternity Sizes (& Are 20% Off!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, tights get a bad rep and for good reason. Typically, they’re uncomfy and of course, rip after wearing them one time (or before you even get out the door). Nonetheless, they are a wardrobe staple that’ll never go away because they instantly transition a fall dress to winter or jazz up an otherwise casual outfit. The brand Sheertex decided to take matters into their own hands and design the world’s first nearly indestructible tights. And it’s true: these game-changing tights can handle just about anything.—so long dreaded rips and tears. The brand has quickly become an internet favorite thanks to the magical design, and now, the tights company just released maternity sizing that will help pregnant people rock their tights as well.

Wearing maternity clothing can be pretty uncomfortable as it is, so the last thing expecting moms likely want to wear is constricting tights that will just end up getting destroyed after one use. But now, Sheertex is upping the ante for pregnant people’s fashion game — and the internet is loving the maternity line. Bonus: They’re 20 percent off right now, but we don’t know for how long!

Courtesy of Sheertex. Sheertex.

The Maternity Sheer Tights are a sustainably made pair of black tights that are “engineered to last.” Per the brand’s recommendation, these sheer tights are great to start wearing at only 12 weeks to nine months. They offer a supportive fit as your little one grows, so your bump will be comfy and not constricted. While they are certainly more than your $20 pair, you just might never have to replace them, so you end up spending less in the long run. But you’ll save $20 if you snag ’em now, so it’s the time to buy them. Did we mention they’re machine-washable too?

Both breathable and durable, these maternity tights come in a plethora of sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions, customers are already loving this new line. One happy customer said it was a “great purchase,” praising the tights for their wonderful “fit, quality, and fast shipping.”

