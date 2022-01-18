Serena Williams Posts Impressive Tennis Video of Daughter Olympia: ‘Practice Makes Progress’

As a parent, there is no prouder moment than seeing your child discover a passion and really go for it — especially when their interest aligns so perfectly with yours. Therefore, we can only imagine the fierce pride Serena Williams is feeling right now after sharing the most impressive video of daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, playing tennis.

In a video posted to Olympia’s Instagram Monday, the little girl shows off an impressive backhand swing on an outdoor tennis court. She is dressed in cute black-and-white tracksuit, with her hair in a bun, and when the tennis ball comes her way, she drops into a perfect stance and connects with the ball immediately. It’s easy to see that she is going to be a future tennis star like her mom and aunt Venus Williams.

The video is captioned: “Practice makes progress.” You can tell she’s been practicing a while because there are tennis balls all over the court.

Fans showed support for Olympia in the comment section, with her Venus, commenting, “It’s Oracene all over again!” referring to Olympia’s grandmother Oracene Price, a tennis coach and mother to Venus and Serena Williams. Others commented, “Not her backhand already looking better than mine,” “The future looks bright already Mini Serena Williams,” and “Great follow through little queen!!!”

We already know Olympia loves working out with her mom, so it’s super cute to see the results of her training with her, too. Keep it up little star!

These celebrity moms shared their battles with postpartum depression.