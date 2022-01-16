Bindi Irwin’s Newest Photo Features Three Generations of Powerful Women: ‘Thank You For Always Being There’

Proud mama Bindi Irwin never skips a beat when showing a proud moment of her daughter Grace Warrior. This time around, she’s showing her strong love for two important people in her life: Grace and her mother, Terri.

On Jan 15, Irwin posted a photo of her holding up her almost ten-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, with Bindi’s mama Terri behind them. Bindi’s multi-generational post had the heartwarming caption, “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

Bindi is the eldest child of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and conservationist Terri Irwin. While it’s no secret how much she admires her late papa, she’s also been vocal about her strong admiration for her mom.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bindi told Page Six how the sudden closures were one of the hardest things to deal with since her dad passed in 2006. “For us, it’s been difficult [because] Australia Zoo has over a thousand animals. We literally can’t ever close… It’s as if we were still open, but without any visitors.”

But throughout the hardship, Bindi praised her “champion” mother. “I don’t know what we would have done without her. Her leadership has been phenomenal.”

It’s clear the Irwins are proud leaders, and we have no doubt Grace Warrior will grow up to be the same way.

