Meghan McCain Says Experiencing Miscarriage ‘So Publicly’ Left Her ‘Heartbroken’

Meghan McCain is reflecting on her 2019 miscarriage, which she described as “one of the darkest times in my life.”

On Thursday, the former View co-host opened up about the pregnancy loss on People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “Having to go through a thing so publicly, there was a disaster in my career and then this disaster in my body. It was one of the darkest times in my life,” McCain said during the episode. “It’s like every sense in my body was overwhelmed and then I was heartbroken.”

McCain, who shares 15-month-old daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech, said she assumed that miscarriage meant “bleeding profusely in the middle of the room or something,” but that her experience was “very different” from what she experienced.

“I had blood work done at my doctor. And I actually found out the day after,” she recalled. “I had a disastrous appearance on Seth Meyers, and I didn’t understand it. I didn’t even really understand what HCG levels are or were. And she told me that it should be doubling and it’s not, and they aren’t as high as they need to be at this point in time, and I just was so confused.”

That year, McCain appeared on the late-night talk show and got into a tense discussion with Meyers about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s past tweets (which some had called anti-Semitic) that McCain had tied to a synagogue shooting in San Diego, California.

Later, McCain mentioned she had a dilation and curettage (D&C), which is a surgical removal of the uterine tissue. “I had the option to take medication and let it come out naturally or to have the D&C,” she said. “I actually started miscarrying physically in a restaurant. It’s horrific. And I wasn’t planning on talking about this. But it’s brutal…I felt the hope of something amazing leaving me, and I felt like my body had betrayed me and rejected me and that I’m not complete as a woman because this happened to me.”

In October McCain also opened up about her experience with postpartum anxiety, saying, “It’s the second hardest thing I’ve ever done, other than my dad [Sen. John McCain] dying.”

Going through a miscarriage and then postpartum anxiety after childbirth is so tough. We appreciate McCain’s raw honesty about these difficult topics!

