Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says Becoming a Young Mother ‘Made Me Grow Up’

Former party girl, Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, has revealed that becoming a mother at young age “made me grow up.”

“Honestly, once I had the kids I was like…‘alright, no more going to Vegas and partying all the time,’” Polizzi, who is mom to Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2, with husband Jionni LaValle, said during a virtual appearance on The Nick Cannon Show Wednesday. “I have to take care of my little babies, and I got pregnant at 24 and me and Jionni were just dating. Lorenzo wasn’t planned, but he’s literally my miracle because he literally made me grow up.”

The reality star added, “Once I became a mom, I realized there’s more to life than just being selfish and partying and going crazy. I love mom life, I love my babies, I have three of them and it is a lot of work. I’m surprised my house is actually quiet right now because my little one is always like screaming and going crazy.”

Polizzi, also shared her “golden rules of parenting,” explaining that she escapes the stress of motherhood by indulging in a daily green tea latte and walking to Target or Walmart “for like, 20 minutes just to get away or be by myself. It’s so weird, but I feel like moms get it.”

Later, Polizzi admitted to bribing her kids for good behavior. How relatable is that?

“I told Angelo, ‘I will buy you a Mickey book,’ and he still cried,” when encouraging him to smile for a family photo. “And I told Lorenzo that I was going to buy him Fortnite V-Bucks, so he was like ‘Cool, I’m going to smile,’ and Giovanna, I was like, ‘Girl, let’s go to Target, I’ll buy you an outfit.’”

However, fans can be assured that Polizzi is still the same girl at heart, even applying her GTL mantra (“Gym, Tan, Laundry”) to motherhood. “The gym is definitely necessary, just to get my stress out and just to get away,” she said. “Tanning, not so much, but I’m naturally brown so it’s amazing. And laundry I do every single day! So laundry is literally every single freaking day and I hate it, it’s so annoying, I just put a load in. This is my life, I do laundry.”

She added, “I’m still a hot mess, like I had four martinis last night, so I enjoy myself.”

