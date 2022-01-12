Funko Pop! Released the Ultimate Keepsake for Your Little Disney Fan & You Can Pre-Order It Now on Amazon

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Comfort Season
We’ve been obsessed with Funko Pop! figures for years now and when kids catch wind of the latest figurines, they can’t help but beg for tiny versions of their beloved personalities. Now, a new Disney release from the famous brand may be our favorite character yet.

As a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, an 18-month event that began in October 2021, the brand is partnering up with Funko Pop! to create the Space Mountain and Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! item.

Funko Pop! Town: Walt Disney World 50th – Space Mountain and Mickey Mouse/Funko Pop Funko Pop.

The vinyl Amazon exclusive features an adorable Mickey Mouse sporting a stylish white-and-red spacesuit and a miniature version of the iconic Space Mountain ride, an indoor attraction in the Tomorrowland portion of the Orlando, Florida park that’s taken passengers on a wild cosmic trip through the galaxy since 1975. Disneyland, which is located in Anaheim, California, boasts its own Space Mountain ride as well.

Disney World’s 50th anniversary can be felt throughout its theme parks: the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT by way of tasty new menu items, exciting attractions, and bold fireworks displays.

The item is available for pre-order now and will be released on April 8, 2022. So don’t wait to snag it for your little ones. With the pandemic putting a damper on vacations and fun outings, it’s a cute and affordable way to bring a little magic into your home this year.

