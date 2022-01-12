Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Has An Adorable New Habit When Taking Photos

Grace Warrior, the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, loves hamming it up for the camera — sticking out her tongue is her signature move — and now she’s developed a new habit: Poking the camera lens.

On January 12, Irwin posted an adorable Instagram video of her 10-month-old daughter using her index finger to touch the camera, which is apparently her new move. “Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new [favorite] thing,” Irwin captioned the post.

In the footage of Powell, Irwin, and Grace, the mom helps her daughter wave her hand, but Grace has other plans, sticking out her tongue while trying to touch the camera, leaving her parents cackling in the background.

Fans left comments such as “Oh my heart!!!! This is the cutest vid ever” and “The cutest little one.”

Grace Warrior was born on March 25, 2021, on the day of her parent’s first wedding anniversary. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Irwin wrote in a tribute post last year adding, “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

As the granddaughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, it’s not surprising that Grace Warrior feels right at home in front of a camera.

