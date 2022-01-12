Drew Barrymore Reveals That She’s Not Ready to Date as a Single Mom: ‘I Don’t Want to Bring People Home’

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her love life as a single mom, admitting that she’s not quite ready to date with two young daughters.

“I don’t know how to date with kids. I’m not there yet,” Barrymore told Queer Eye star Bobby Berk in a sneak peek of The Drew Barrymore Show, a sneak peek of which aired on CBS Mornings with Gayle King Wednesday. “I have two young girls and I’m like, I don’t want to bring people home. I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

Barrymore shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. Kopelman is remarried to Alexandra Michler, who the actress praised as “the most wonderful woman in the world” in a follow-up interview with King.

Barrymore told King that she’s been single for the past six years, although she has enjoyed “an occasional date” over the past two years. “It took me four to even step out there,” she said, adding that the pandemic hasn’t made socializing easy. “I honestly found Zoom dates really unromantic,” said Barrymore. “They are a reminder to me of the state of the world we’re living in.”

However Barrymore did reveal one benefits of online dating: “This is not a bad editing process, I’ve had a few in-person dates that I would have given anything for them to be on Zoom,” she joked.

The actress also said that she doesn’t discuss her kids on first dates, explaining that she has to get to know a person better first, although if they don’t want children in their life, it’s best that she knows that upfront. “But I don’t talk about them because I’m so protective of them that it makes me feel vulnerable to discuss them,” she said. “I have to know you a little bit better and have some trust in order to even discuss them.”

Barrymore also divulged that she’ll “never” get married again. “Oh god no, never,” she insisted. “There’s no reason to be. I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I’ve had kids and there’s no way…”

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.