Shawn Johnson’s Latest Video Shows How Differently She and Andrew East Approach Baby Care

Every parent has a different style when it comes to taking care of babies, and former gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East are no different. In a recent Instagram video, the athlete and podcast host shared just how differently the couple approach picking up their 5-month-old son Jett from his crib. And it’s sort of hilarious.

The January 10 video shows a happy Jett lying in his crib with the caption, “Getting baby out of crib: mom vs. grandma vs. dad.” Then, we see Johnson grab her baby by his feet with one hand to roll him over onto her other hand and pick him up belly up while smiling and patting his tummy.

Next, Johnson’s mom, Teri picks up Jett, first leaning over the crib to reach the cutie, then picking him up with both hands on his belly. Finally, it’s East’s turn — he simply grabs Jett’s sleep sack with one hand, then effortlessly lifts him into his arm (still with one hand) while holding a water bottle in the other hand.

Johnson, who also shares daughter Drew, 2, with East, also captioned the video “Which style is most like yours?!” She later commented, “Grandma and I are too short.”

Fans were quick to comment, explaining that their partners pick up their baby in a similar way than Andrew. One wrote, “Lol my husband still picks our daughter up like this and she’s 7.” Others couldn’t resist commenting on how adorable Jett is, with one writing, “Omg those chunky baby thighs are everything…” and another writing, “Omg baby boy so big and healthy and beautiful!!!!”

