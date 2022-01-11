Ben Affleck Reveals the One Film Role His Kids ‘Relentlessly Mock’ Him For Taking

Although Ben Affleck has an enormous fan base, his kids are his biggest critics. The actor tells Matt Damon in a January 11 interview for Entertainment Weekly that his children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner — take issue with one particular role: Armageddon.

“It’s funny because that’s the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they’ll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me,” Affleck told Damon during their conversation. ‘What are you, driving a tank on the moon?’ But they had fun, you know what I mean? They won’t even watch The Town. So there you have it.”

While Damon, who is dad to Alexia, 23, Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11, with wife Luciana Barroso, admitted, “My kids won’t watch my stuff, either.”

Affleck also reflected on Gigli, the 2003 film in which he starred with now-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, which generally received poor reviews. “There was wonderful stuff in there. There are things where my daughter will be like, ‘this is ableist and disgusting,’ and okay. The way we see stuff has changed a little bit, or a lot in some cases,” he said. “And there are things that seemed they could work at the time and don’t in retrospect.”

We can always count on our kids to weigh in on our life choices — and sometimes make fun of them too! We love this honest conversation between the two dads and friends.

