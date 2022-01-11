Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Mindful’ New Year’s Resolutions: ‘To Be the Best Mother I Can Be’

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her “mindful” New Year’s resolutions — and one includes being the best mother possible (can’t we all relate?). “I was just thinking, before I head to workout, what my intentions are for this year,” the pop star mused in a Monday Instagram video. “Just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be.”

One of those intentions: becoming “the best mother I can be.”

 

With the goal of being “better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally,” Lopez’s intentions include “…the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be.”

Lopez is mom to twins Maximillian David and Emme Maribel, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Since rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck last year, the couple has been spending time with each other’s families (Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner), often during group activities like seeing the play Hamilton, going trick-or-treating, and shopping.

Last month, a source close to the couple told Life & Style that the two are “thriving as a blended family” and make sure “all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded.” 

At the end of the video, Lopez encouraged fans to comment by sharing their own goals and intentions for the New Year. “…Maybe we can do them together,” she suggested.

