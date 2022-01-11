And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon is criticizing school protocols in New York City — where her 10-year-old son Max is a student — comparing her family’s daily routine to the Netflix series Squid Game.

“School drop-off every morning is like the Squid Game—every day fewer & fewer people & whoever is left gets herded into the cafeteria to play Russian roulette over lunch,” she tweeted on Monday. “The many quarantining students & teachers today were joined by our principal himself who tested +”

COVID-19 numbers are on the rise thanks to the Omicron variant, with 61.6 million positive cases and over 838,000 deaths in the U.S. In New York City alone, there has been a 31 percent positive rate over the last 7 days, with a total of 33,292 cases and at least 655 hospitalizations. This has led to attendance to plummet in NYC schools and teachers calling for a return to remote learning.

Like New York many families, Nixon, mom of Samuel, 25, and Charles, 19, with her ex Danny Mozes, and Max, 10, who she shares with wife Christine Marinoni, is living through the chaos.

Twitter users were quick to sympathize with Nixon. One wrote, “Right there with you. Teachers are out so students work asynchronously in the auditorium.” Another said, “As a teacher, this frightens me. I am afraid that local districts are hoping for ‘herd immunity’ at the cost of losing staff and students just to satisfy the covid doubters.”

Someone else added, “We had more attendance today of staff and students and I am honestly starting to think that people simply aren’t testing their kids because they need to go to work. And adults (teachers and other school workers) could be doing the same thing.”

It’s a challenging time to be a parent right now! We sympathize with Nixon and everyone else making difficult decisions about school during the ongoing pandemic.

