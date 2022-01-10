Fergie Reportedly Believes Josh Duhamel’s Engagement to Audra Mari Helps Their Co-Parenting Relationship

Fergie is supportive of Josh Duhamel’s engagement to girlfriend Audra Mari, reportedly believing his happiness will make their co-parenting relationship better.

Duhamel and Fergie tied the knot in 2009 and announced their separation in 2017 although they remained committed to co-parenting their now eight-year-old son Axl. Over the weekend, Duhamel and Mari got engaged after two years of dating. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” the actor captioned a Sunday Instagram post.

Fergie was one of many who sent well wishes, commenting “congrats” with several heart emojis under Duhamel’s post. But the singer’s support isn’t surprising, according to a Hollywood Life source who dished exclusively to the outlet about the former celebrity couple.

“They are both in a place when their co-parenting relationship is so amazing,” the source told Hollywood Life about Fergie and Duhamel. The pop star is “all about Josh taking this new journey to get engaged and eventually be married again” adding, “She loves that he has found someone that makes him happy because that is only going to improve their co-parenting relationship when everyone is happy.”

“She would only expect the same from him if the shoe was on the other foot,” the source explained. “It is really nice to see this too from mutual friends because now when it comes to them, it is all about Axl’s wellbeing, and that is what is being done by being so cordial to each other. You can tell they have figured it out for the greater good.”

It’s so refreshing to see celebrity exes supporting each other and coming together for the sake of their kid. Congratulations to Duhamel and Mari, and best of luck to Fergie and Duhamel on their continued co-parenting journey! Axl is one lucky kid.

