Scream Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco ‘Doesn’t Watch Anything We Do’

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration.

In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the two share sons Augustus and Charlie.

However, one person who hasn’t seen the original film is their daughter, Coco! “She hasn’t seen the film,” Arquette admitted while Cox added, “She’s seen part of Scream 1… She doesn’t like to watch anything we do…I’m gonna make her watch this with her eyes open…I didn’t watch most of this film — I hear it’s really good.”

Despite Coco’s reluctance to watch her parents’ films, she does team up with her mom on social media. “She is tortured by me saying, ‘Can we do something for Instagram…?’” Cox told Extra. “I have to negotiate. I use her for Instagram and she knows it and she really rebels.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has opened up about parenting her daughter. When Coco was 13, the Friends alum told People, “I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything. Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had.” Although she added they do love each other. “We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” said Cox adding,. “…I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.”

On Sept. 26, 2021, Cox posted an adorable throwback video on Instagram in honor of National Daughters Day, featuring Coco making silly faces for the camera while Cox kisses her on the cheek.

However, Coco is (unsurprisingly) a fan of Friends, as Arquette told Us Weekly in 2019. And who could blame her?

