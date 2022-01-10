Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Plays an Adorable School Teacher In Hilarious Home Video

Remote schooling isn’t a new concept for parents — especially as the Omicron variant surges during the COVID-19 pandemic — but Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are flipping the script by letting daughter Kaavia James, 3, play teacher.

In a hilarious Instagram video posted Monday by Union, Kaavia plays an adorable school teacher (wearing pajamas) for her parents and family friends who play students inside her playhouse.

“A bird, a coconut, and a monster — that’s what the lesson is today in school?” one of the adults asks Kaavia, to which she replies, “Yes” and twirls around.

Later, dad Wade raises his hand to ask a question, but Union tells Kaavia that her dad was “trying to go to the bathroom to try to get out of school.” Kaavia says, “You’re coming back.”

Then Union says, “So, it’s Kaavia’s school where we learn about Kaavia.” Sounds like the best school ever!

“@kaaviajames does her Joe Clark impression. #LeanOnMe,” Union captioned her video, referencing principal Joe Clark, played by Morgan Freeman, in the 1989 film Lean on Me.

The actress added, “@kaaviajames basically said ‘JUMP! Do it expeditiously!’ Her version of school is straight outta #LeanOnMe and @dwyanewade is ‘Sams’ and I, of course is the teacher’s pet.”

This isn’t the first time Kaavia has played pretend grown-up. In a December Instagram video posted to her personal account (run by her parents), she is depicted talking on a pink phone with her feet in the air. “Why I don’t answer my phone. In 2022, text me,” read the caption, along with, As per my last email of 2021, TEXT ME!”

