Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Photos of Morning Routine with ‘Tornado’ Daughters Jasmine & Tia

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the cutest photos of his Sunday morning routine with his “tornado” daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 3, and it’s clear the family prioritizes fun on the weekends.

“Daddy made Sunday morning breakfast for the two tornadoes,” the actor captioned Instagram photos of his two youngest girls who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. The moment, he pointed out, “quickly turned into watching the ‘evil pond monsters’ that apparently live in ponds behind kid’s houses on YouTube.”

He wrote, “Jazzy (unicorn dress) trying to assess how to track down these pond creatures with strategy & stealth. While Tia (red superhero costume) shifted those eyes and energy to…’Dear pond monster, if you come near my family, you better send your soul to heaven ~ cuz your ass in mine.’” Johnson also shares daughter Simone, 20, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“Enjoy your Sunday with your families,” The Rock ended his post adding the hashtags #daddysgirls, #tornadowarning, #pondmonstersbeware, and #sundaymorningmayhem.

The Red Notice star often posts Instagram photos and videos of his daughters that show their close bond.

Last month on Jasmine’s birthday, he shared an Instagram tribute to his middle child along with a video in which she drew eyeballs on his forehead with a marker. “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind,” The Rock wrote in his caption. “And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands. And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from. Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

Before you go, check out our gallery on Cute & Stylish Kids Face Masks.