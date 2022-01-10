Mark Wahlberg Bonds With Daughter Ella’s Boyfriend At the Gym: ‘I’m a Lucky Dad’

As your kids grow up, the parent-child relationship naturally changes. And you can either fight that evolution or roll with it — something Mark Wahlberg discovered when he bonded with his daughter’s boyfriend.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls, but now, I’m working out with the boyfriend,” the Fighter actor said in a January. 7 Instagram video. “Imagine that. Self-made.”

The video shows Wahlberg wearing an orange T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts at the gym with a surprising workout buddy: his eldest kid Ella’s boyfriend, who is dressed as Wahlberg’s twin in a matching shirt and shorts. The two smile and hug before the footage cuts out, presumably to finish their workout.

In addition to Ella, 18, the actor shares sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13, and daughter Grace, 11, with wife Rhea Durham.

“Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad! He is a great young man,” Wahlberg captioned his video. We love seeing a positive example of a father bonding with his kid’s significant other — without threats or overbearing rules.

Actor Mario Lopez, who is dad to Gia, 11, Dominic, 8, and Santino, 2, with wife Courtney Laine Mazza, commented on the post, writing, “Heyyy keep ‘em close. Smart.” Actress Octavia Spencer dropped four heart emojis and Rhea Durham added five laughing-face emojis.

Back in September 2021, Wahlberg shared an adorable throwback photo of Ella on her birthday writing, “Happy Bday my Ella. 18 years old. Wow how time flies. So proud of you!!”

Keep up the good work, dad!

