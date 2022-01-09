Jane Seymour’s Birthday Tribute Photo To Daughter Katherine Has Us Seeing Double

We’ve been marveling at how incredible Jane Seymour looks at 70, but now we’re mesmerized by how similar she and her daughter look. On Jan 8, Seymour posted a photo of her daughter Katherine Flynn with the caption, “Katie, I’m so very proud of you. You’re a loving daughter, a wonderful mother to two incredible girls, and talented in all you do. A great photographer, director, writer, actress, and volunteer advocate with Young Hearts and OHF – you do it all! Happy birthday!”

In the photo, we see Seymour and Katherine smiling side-by-side, with Katherine’s children Willa and Luna hugging them. Now we’re loving the mini family reunion, but we seriously can’t get over how Seymour and Katherine look almost exactly the same. This mother-daughter duo has us seeing double.

Seymour had two children with her third husband David Flynn, a girl named Katherine, 40 and a boy named Sean, 36. Then she had twins named John Stacy and Kristopher Steven, 26, with her fourth husband James Keach.

In a 2013 interview with the Guardian, Seymour said she values her family above everything else. “The kids know I would choose family over any role and over anything in my life. I don’t know if I’m a great mum. I’m the best mum I know how to be. I think it’s all about listening to your children, communicating, and caring enough to be involved in their life. I was around for all of my kids… They know that I love what I do, and they also know we’re all about family, so they are all about family.”

And she adores being the cool grandma. In the same interview, she said, “Being a grandparent is fantastic because you get to borrow the children for an intense amount of time, and then you get to hand them right back. I loved watching all the kids deal with the pregnancies and now watching them as parents.”

