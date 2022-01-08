Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Looks So Grown Up Already in New Mother-Daughter Snapshots

While we’ve been loving Kim Kardashian’s bikini-clad vacation pictures, we really love her family-oriented snapshots. Her new snapshots with her eldest daughter North may seem normal, but honestly, we’re scratching our heads at how grown-up North already looks!

On Jan 8, Kim posted a series of photos of her and her eldest North West’s new adventure on her Instagram. She posted it with a series of random emojis, such as a rainbow, a bomb, butterfly, and a shooting star, to name a few. While we, of course, love Kim’s ensemble, we’re really just flabbergasted at how little North already looks like a teenager!

In the first photo, we see Kim and North walking together in style, then we see the back of their monochromatic outfits in the next snapshot. Next, we get a sexy pic of Kim, followed by a full-body snapshot of North’s rockstar outfit. Then we get a technicolor lighting shot, a snap of lights in the sky, some pics of the performance they went to and ended on a photo that says, “There’s nothing more precious than time.”

At only eight years old, North already has an impeccable fashion sense, knowing the trends and how to rock them. With that fashion sense, no doubt influenced by her mama, it seems like she’s growing up so fast.

Kim and Kanye West started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and married in Italy back in 2014. They share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. After less than seven years married, Kim filed for divorce in early 2021 and have amicably co-parented throughout.

