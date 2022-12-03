Parents Swear By This Spacious & ‘Game-Changing’ Bento Box Set for Meal Planning — & It’s Now Only $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s working out or eating healthy, many people want to start the new year on a high note. But if you’re not a fan of new year’s resolutions, no worry. Growth and progress can happen at any time of the year, but if you’re starting early, maybe it’s time to stock up on some healthy tools. We’re not talking about weights or exercise equipment, we’re talking about making healthy meals a little more accessible.

You see those adorable bento boxes some moms used to step up their kid’s lunch meals on TikTok? Well, now there’s one specifically for your favorite salads. The Bentgo® Glass Leak-Proof Salad Container Set is a godsend for people who don’t want their salads to be anything other than perfect when they go to eat it at lunch.

Courtesy of Bentgo® Bentgo.

Bentgo® Glass - Leak-Proof Salad Container Set $24.99, originally $34.99 on Amazon .com Buy now

The Bentgo® Glass Leak-Proof Salad Container Set comes in five pieces. First, there’s the large 61-oz glass salad bowl, a four-compartment bento-style tray for toppings, a three-ounce sauce container for dressings, and then a reusable fork. So you literally have everything you could need to eat salad in optimal comfort.

Both microwave and dishwasher safe, this set comes with a two-year warranty — say goodbye to overpriced salad for a while! This bowl also helps you push yourself to meal prep, save money, and, of course, eat healthily.

Related story This Best-Selling Bento-Style Lunch Box Is Perfect for Back-to-School — & 30% Off Right Now

For a very limited time, this bestselling set is around 30 percent off — so snag yours quickly because this is a staple in over 3,000 households. One shopper said, “Toss away all other Tupperware containers ASAP,” adding, “It comes with this cute removable compartment that you can store sauce, dressing or snacks in. It’s so simple to clean and locks tight with no spillage or leakage…This purchase has been a game changer.”

Another shopper added, “I’ve been using it for my kids’ lunches. They can heat up what’s in the glass bowl and easily set aside all the fresh items. It’s a bit on the heavy side, but manageable even for a preschooler.”

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: