Sinéad O’Connor Reveals Her Missing 17-Year-Old Son Shane Has Passed Away

Our hearts go out to Sinead O’Connor, who suddenly lost her 17-year-old son Shane. On the evening of Jan 7, O’Connor announced on Twitter the news that her missing son Shane was found dead, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

This news comes after two days of O’Connor announcing her son was missing. She posted to Twitter, saying, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny anymore, all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane, please call the Gardai for his safety.”

After that, she posted a few more tweets, pleading for Shane to come home safely and not harm himself.

Since she announced the news, she posted a photo of her son on Twitter. Along with that, she posted great criticisms towards how her son’s disappearance, and later death, was handled by officials.

O’Connor had her third child Shane back in 2004 with her ex-husband Donal Lunny.

We are sending our condolences to the family during this difficult time.

If you need to talk to someone or know someone who’s struggling, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

