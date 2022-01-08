Chandler Powell Says Doing This for Bindi Irwin & Grace Warrior is The ‘Best Part of Life’

Just when you thought Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior couldn’t get any cuter, they get even more adorable. With every Instagram post, you can’t help but fall more in love with the little adventurous family. In 2021, we were pretty obsessed with them, and it’s looking like 2022 will be no different. To start off our year, Chandler posted a super-sweet photo with his nine-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, and the caption warms our hearts.

On Jan 5, Chandler posted a photo of him and Grace Warrior smiling, saying, “Best part of my life is making Grace and @bindisueirwin smile.” To top it off, along with the father-daughter duo smiling from ear-to-ear, little Grace is literally wearing a bib that says “Dada makes me smile.” Cue everyone’s hearts melting.

Chandler and Bindi are no strangers to posting lots of heartwarming updates on their Instagram accounts. Even yesterday on Jan 7, Bindi posted a picture of her new arm tattoo in honor of her daughter, with a beautiful, lengthy description of the most important things in her life that led her to get it.

Chandler and Bindi have known each other for almost a decade, after meeting back at the Australia Zoo in 2013. They got engaged in 2019, married in a private ceremony on March 25, 2020, and almost exactly down to the minute, they gave birth to Grace Warrior in 2021.

2021 was all about Chandler and Bindi — and we have a feeling 2022 will be the exact same.

