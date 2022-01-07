Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Twins with Justin Ervin: ‘Our Baby Boys Are Here’

Congratulations are officially in order for Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, because the model mama just announced she gave birth to twins in the early morning hours of January 7, revealing that her new baby boys are “happy and healthy.”

Graham announced the exciting news in a dual post on Instagram Stories and Twitter, writing, “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

Fans have been eager for baby news, especially given that Graham had been chronicling her pregnancy every step away since announcing that she and Ervin were expecting twins last summer. She even managed to make it full term (e.g., past 40 weeks), a relative rarity among twin pregnancies, detailing the final weeks of her pregnancy by way of hilarious and gorgeous social media posts about her final trimester cravings and gym walks to help those babies along.

Just a day before she gave birth, Graham shared two gorgeous photos of her bare bump in a cozy cropped green sweater, joking in the caption about her babies’ “extended stay.” The photos were taken by Ervin.

Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love,

AG — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 7, 2022

The twins are joining the couple’s son, Isaac, who will celebrate his second birthday on January 18. We’re sending all the love and congrats to the family on their new additions, and we can’t wait to meet the twins whenever mom and dad are ready to introduce them.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.