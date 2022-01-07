Bindi Irwin’s New Tattoos Pay Tribute to ‘Family, Purpose, & Unconditional Love’

Getting a tattoo is always a big deal, but in Bindi Irwin’s case, the decision to get inked was inspired by some of the most important people in her life. The mom-of-one shared the sweetest photo of her brand-new designs on Instagram, revealing the poignant meaning behind both in a heartfelt caption.

Sharing two photos of her gorgeous baby girl, Grace Warrior admiring mom’s new ink, Bindi unveiled a forearm tattoo that reads “graceful warrior” next to an outline of an alligator, written in her late father Steve Irwin’s handwriting, as well as a wedding ring tattoo on her left finger. In her caption, the mom opened up about the “empowering artwork.”

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior,'” she began. “That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Both tattoos, done in delicate black ink, are on her left arm and hand. And Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, approves of the gorgeous tributes. In the comments section of her post, he wrote, “Such gorgeous artwork❤️ You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. 🐊 Love you so much.”

Fans were also quick to flood the comments section with praise, sharing the ways that Irwin’s legendary dad, the famous wildlife conservationist, made an impression on them too. “Beautiful your dad inspired me SO much as a young girl, I too have [a] crocodile tattoo on my forearm ❤️,” wrote one, while another added, “What a beautiful way to always keep those memories with you! Your father would be so incredibly proud of the woman you continuously shape yourself to be, and the gorgeous little angel you’re raising.”