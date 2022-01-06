Benji Madden Says He’s ‘Always Dreamed of Having a Family Like This’ In Anniversary Tribute to Cameron Diaz

Happy anniversary Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz! In a sweet Instagram tribute posted Wednesday, the Good Charlotte guitarist wished his wife a happy anniversary alongside a painting of a pink tiger. In the post, Madden wrote he’s “always dreamed of having a family like this” in reference to his wife and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Raddix.

“Today 7 years married,” he wrote. “Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.”

“Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life,” Madden’s post continued. “The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

Diaz commented on the post, saying, “I [love] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS.”

In Oct. 2020, Diaz opened up about getting married in her 40s, telling Naomi Campbell in her YouTube series No Filter, “I feel like a lot of people do it the other way around…they get married, they have a family in their youth. I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life.” She added, “Marriage is also another thing ‘cause when you’re young, you become one another, you know, you melt into one another, but when you’re older and you start a marriage, you’re really aware of what it takes to become partners with one another because you’ve been individuals for so long.”

Since this couple is normally private with their relationship and their daughter, we love seeing this peek into their romantic side!

