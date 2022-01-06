Shawn Johnson East’s Daughter Drew Shows Off Two New Skills In Cute Video

One of the greatest joys of parenthood is celebrating each new milestone with your kids. It’s just so much fun to watch your little ones grow and learn about the world! Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East’s daughter Drew, 2, recently mastered a few new skills of her own, as displayed in a January 5 video.

“Proud of the little things,” Andrew, an NFL player, wrote on Instagram alongside the video. “We are (almost) counting to 10 and saying ABC’s!”

The super cute footage is over two minutes long, showing Drew sporting two pigtails and using her fingers to count to ten with her dad. Shawn, who is filming the video, tries to help Andrew keep Drew focused, but the girl is busy playing with toys on the coffee table. After skipping a number or two, she gets to ten and both parents cheer her on as she lights up with a big smile.

Later, Drew can be heard singing the ABCs with her dad (while still playing with her toys, of course!).

Yesterday, Andrew also updated his Instagram Stories with more details about Drew, explaining that she always says “yes” instead of “yeah” and speaks about herself in third person: “Dada carry Drew’s water bottle” or “take Drew to bed,” which he calls “the most adorable thing ever.”

The couple also share 5-month-old son Jett. They have lots of adventures ahead!

