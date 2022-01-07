If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember the butterflies you’d get going into school on Valentine’s Day? You spent hours writing out and decorating each card, and of course, perfecting your V-day box — making sure it’s the most extravagant of the bunch. You couldn’t wait to see all of the cards you’d get in your box from your classmates. But times have changed. It’s your little one’s turn. And making their Valentine’s Day box is exponentially easier.

No more countless paper cuts and misshapen boxes, now you can treat your kid with an inexpensive box set. Whether they want a classic box or one that expresses their personality, chances are, there’s a perfect box out there.

If you want to work ahead, then snag one of these durable boxes now. Check out some of our top picks below from Amazon and Target!

Hallmark Valentines Day Cards for Kids and Mailbox for Classroom Exchange, Minecraft — $9.99

For the kids obsessing over Minecraft, have them show their love off with this Hallmark Minecraft box. Coming with 32 cards, 35 stickers, and one teacher card, your kid is prepared to be the star of the Valentine’s day card exchange.

Hallmark Valentines Day Cards for Kids and Mailbox for Classroom Exchange, Minecraft $9.99 on Amazon.com

Valentine Boxes for Kids – Unicorn Valentines Day Cards for Classroom Exchange — $12.99

Have your kid show their inner magical princess with this adorable unicorn-themed box. This sturdy box comes with 32 Valentine cards and one teacher card, so no one will be left out.

Valentine Boxes for Kids - Unicorn Valentines Day Cards for Classroom Exchange $12.99 on Amazon.com

Large Heart Shaped Valentine’s Day Gift Box – Spritz — $3.00

For the craftier kids in the house, they may want a more basic, blank canvas to show their personality. If this sounds like your little one, then snag a classic heart-shaped box from Target.

Large Heart Shaped Valentine's Day Gift Box - Spritz $3.00

Valentines Day Cards for Kids with DIY Mailbox for Classroom Exchange — $14.99

For the kid that loves everything about Valentine’s day, then maybe try out a classic box. With 32 valentines, six craft paper hearts, and three sticker sheets, your kid will be the most prepared in the class.

Valentines Day Cards for Kids with DIY Mailbox for Classroom Exchange $14.99 on Amazon.com

Hallmark Boys’ Valentines Day Cards for Kids and Mailbox for Classroom Exchange, Games and Sports — $9.99

Like the previous Hallmark box, this gaming-themed box comes with an array of supplies to make V-day their day. This box is so durable that it can be reused for a plethora of purposes, much farther down the line from Valentine’s day.