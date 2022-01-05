Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It’s So Sweet and Inspiring

Making memories as a family is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. Spelling took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids each year, and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up.

Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same photo of her kids each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable shot, adding, “In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I’ve taken for 13 years. Love my big beautiful family. They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007 , Stella @stella_mcdermott08 , Hattie, Finn, and Beau.”

Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, wasn’t with them in the photo, as he shared on Instagram that he’s “sick as a dog” battling pneumonia. He sent well wishes to fans and followers, writing in his caption, “Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ❤️❤️”

In recent years, Spelling has indeed shared the family’s fun holiday memories over the years. Back in 2020, she shared photos of the couple’s youngest son, Beau, having fun in the snow. In her caption, she wrote, “We go to Lake Arrowhead every year. It’s always been a family tradition. And, with 5 young kiddos it’s pretty amazing to be able to take a short 2 hour road trip and instantly be in the beautiful mountains and snow. It was amazing this year to see Beau really understand the family trip and enjoy making memories in the snow with his siblings and friends, and staying at one of our fave places @lakearrowheadresortandspa.”

In 2019, she shared a festive shot of the entire family together in the town’s Santa Village, writing, “What a great family day of adventures, festivities, and treats! Who doesn’t love a little Christmas 365 days a year?”

Seems like this bunch has the best family memories to look back on, and what better way to capture those precious moments than with a photo every year?

