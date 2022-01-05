Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Vida for 12th Birthday: ‘She Teaches Me Daily’

Camila Alves McConaughey shared the cutest throwback photo of her daughter Vita, whom she shares with husband Matthew McConaughey, on her 12th birthday.

This adorable childhood pic shows Vida as a child striking a model-like pose while wearing a blue hair clip, pink sunglasses, an “I Heart Me” T-shirt, a polka dot skirt, and mismatched pink and purple socks. It is so stinkin’ cute!

Camila, who is also mom to sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 9, captioned the photo: “Yesterday was her Birthday!!! 12!! From the moment she was conceived we only had one name ‘VIDA’ and that represents HER a ‘BRIGHT LITE OF LIFE.’”

“She teaches me daily, challenges me daily,” the children’s book author added in the heartfelt photo caption. “The closest to my personality and being…I will keep working hard to teach so you can be better [than] me and to pass on the learnings for you to make your own version forward!! (ps: how great is this outfit! And the attitude on the walk.” Camila also included a laughing face emoji and several yellow and green heart emojis.

Many fans commented on the photo, wishing Vida a happy birthday. Others went crazy over the sheer adorableness of the photo, writing, “The outfit is exceptional and the attitude on the walk is everything…this child was clearly born with swag!” and “Love this SO much” among others.

We agree, this photo is priceless! Camila and Matthew should have this image framed in their home because it is just too good. Happy birthday, Vida!

