Pregnant Ashley Graham Is Full Term, Notes Due Dates ‘Are Just a Suggestion’

If you thought Ashley Graham might announce that she welcomed her twins over the holiday weekend, you’re not alone. In fact, after just days earlier sharing that she was walking in an effort to help move her twin boys along, the supermodel revealed that she has hit the 40-week mark of her pregnancy, sharing that she “made it full term” — a relative rarity, as doctors at Johns Hopkins Medicine note that most twin pregnancies are delivered at approximately 36 weeks.

On Sunday, January 2, Graham shared a series of gorgeous, low-lit selfies from bed with her bare baby bump on full display, captioning the post: “made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.” And while she looks ethereal as always, she also looks more than ready to get those babies out — truly, who could blame her?!

Graham has been keeping fans and followers up to date on her pregnancy just about every step of the way since announcing she was pregnant with twin boys last summer. She and husband Justin Ervin are also parents to son Isaac, whom they welcomed in January 2020. And now it seems her twins will be pretty close to two years apart from their older brother, as Graham really, truly enters the final days of her pregnancy.

ICYDK, more than half of twin pregnancies are delivered preterm — e.g. before 37 weeks — notes Johns Hopkins Medicine, while “full term” for a single pregnancy is considered to be 40 weeks. The general range for a twin pregnancy is 32 to 38 weeks, so it’s understandable if Graham is ready to bring her babies into the world at this point.

Here’s hoping that whenever they are ready to make their big debut, they have a safe, gentle, and speedy delivery and that Graham has a smooth recovery process. We can’t wait to meet them when she’s ready to share!

