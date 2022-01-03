Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back When Fan Questions Why Son Mason Isn’t In Her New Family Photo

After Kourtney Kardashian shared some family photos featuring her fiancé, Travis Barker, and two of her three kids, one follower wanted to know where her eldest son, Mason Disick, was. However, Kardashian was not having it, quickly responding that snapshots don’t always reveal the whole picture — and yes, Mason was present at the time.

The blended family enjoyed a walk on the beach at sunset over the weekend, bundled up for what appears to be some seriously chilly weather. Along with a loved-up selfie featuring the reality star and her soon-to-be husband, Kardashian also shared a group picture with Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, enjoying the picture-perfect view.

When a fan wanted to know where Mason was, Kardashian reminded them that he was there, and simply wasn’t shown in the photo. The fan wrote, “How come Mason is never with y’all it’s most P and Regan,” to which she replied, “just bc he’s not in the photo doesn’t mean he’s not with us 🤦🏻‍♀️ (and it’s *Reign 😊).”

As for the couple, it seems they were unbothered by the exchange — Barker commented, “Family over everything 🖤” with Kardashian replying to her man with a prayer hands emoji and a matching black heart. And for what it’s worth, Mason is a budding social media star in his own right at just 12 years old, so we’re sure he has no qualms about whether or not he’s included in every single one of his mom’s selfies.

It seems Kardashian and Barker are all about spending time with their kids together these days, and they’ve been sharing every sweet shot with fans on social media. Kardashian co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick, and Barker co-parents his daughter Alabama, 16, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

