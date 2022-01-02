Kim Kardashian’s Photo of Chicago & True Has Fans Questioning If She Used Photoshop In the Oddest Way

We’re only two days into 2022 and we’re already loving all the baby photos on our timeline. However, there’s one from Kim Kardashian that has us scratching our heads a bit. On Jan 1, Kim posted two photos of two of the Kardashian baby girls Chicago, 3, and True, 3, at Disney, looking as happy as can be, with Kim posting the caption “lots of love.” Now what normally would be seen as an adorable photo of happy cousins is actually bringing up a lot of controversy with the question, “Is True photoshopping in the picture?”

Many commenters were quick to question the photos, with the top one being “Why does True look photoshopped in tho?” Others questioned similar thoughts like, “Why is True cropped in?” and “She looks like she was photoshopped in. Still cute tho.”

Just when you thought it was simple, fans brought up another layer to this confusing photo. Many fans even claimed that’s not even True’s body, saying that Kim photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi’s body in the photos.

Now Kim has admitted to photoshopping her own children in photos, specifically with the Kardashian-West Christmas card of 2019. In a previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim told her and the audience, “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room.” She told the story of how North didn’t want to be in the family photo, so the next day, Kim got the photographer to take separate pictures of North and then asked the photographer to Photoshop the two together.

While many found this odd, Kim said she doesn’t regret doing so. “I would’ve rather done it this way,” she says, rather than have to deal with forcing an upset North into the shoot.

So maybe Kim did her Photoshop magic once more for a Disney photo? We’re not 100% sure what’s going on, but we know that all the Kardashian offspring are adorable.

