Princess Eugenie Shares a Never-Before-Seen Photo Of 10-Month-Old Son August

Despite being a Royal, Princess Eugenie keeps a relatively low profile, especially on social media. But to ring in 2021, she posted some of her highlights — including a never-before-seen photo of her 10-month-old son August at his christening.

On Jan 1, Beatrice shared a round-up of sentimental photos from 2021, one of her most eventful years. She shared it with the caption, “Happy New Year to all. Goodbye, 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions, but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

The first photo is a sweet selfie of Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Then we see Jack cradling their 10-month-old son August in his arms, followed by their birth announcement photo they shared back in Feb 2021. Next is a snapshot of Eugenie carrying August in her arms, another couple selfie, a photo of her late grandpa Prince Phillip, and a photo of Eugenie amongst a slew of grand, towering trees.

Then, we see the never-before-seen photo of baby August at his christening, with Eugenie holding him on her lap. Then we end it on a laughing photo and baby feet — an adorable way to cap it off.

Eugenie and Jack got engaged back in Jan 2018, tying the knot less than ten months later in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Then, on Feb 2021, they announced the birth of their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank through Instagram.

Per Vanity Fair, August was born at the Portland Hospital in London and brought into the world by caesarean section because of her childhood scoliosis operation.

2021 was an amazing year for Eugenie, here’s to another wonderful year in 2022!

