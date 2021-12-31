Jenna Dewan’s Last Instagram of 2021 Features Adorable Photos of Son Callum & Daughter Everly

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2021, Jenna Dewan is waxing poetic about the highs and lows her family experienced throughout the year. She shared a gallery of family photos taken during the year on Instagram, opening up in her caption about some of the many memories she made with fiancé Steve Kazee, their 21-month-old son, Callum, and Dewan’s 8-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

She began, “2021. You will never be forgotten. We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!), stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of my bestest friends (swipe for sneak peek of Come Dance with Me..!), fell in love with playing a firefighter and working on one of my favorite shows ever, felt normal and went on dates again (!), snuggled, lost our beloved family dog Violet, grieved, cried and hugged together, worked together, had family over for holidays finally, played, and most of all- loved hard.” She concluded by noting, “I’m proud of all of us. Loving you all into this new year! ❤️✨❤️✨.”

Of course, all parents will no doubt relate to the many twists and turns Dewan mentioned in her caption, many of which were exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in July, Dewan shared that the family had lost their dog, Violet, which pet owners know is always a horribly painful loss to mourn.

In her gallery, Dewan shared a photo of herself snuggling up to Violet during happier days, as well as a slew of sunny family shots featuring her entire crew. From selfies with baby Callum to smooches with Kazee and adorable snuggles with Everly, it seems like there was plenty of love to go around in her household this year — and she captured it all perfectly. Here’s hoping 2022 has endless smiles and love in store for her family.