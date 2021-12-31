Ever since Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed twins in October, the couple have been sharing tons of sweet snaps with fans and followers on social media. Bass just revealed that his little ones, Violet and Alexander, hit this adorable milestone, and parents everywhere will instantly smile at the *NSYNC alum’s admission.

“The kids have hit the giggling phase now,” the new dad revealed in his caption. “It’s heaven!” Bass shared three photos of Violet and Alexander sitting side-by-side, and their precious little smiles are sure to brighten anyone’s day, so we totally understand why he and Turchin are in heaven these days.

Violet is still sporting her first Christmas onesie, while Alexander is rocking a green printed one, and these two are truly a picture-perfect pair.

For his part, Turchin has also been keeping fans updated on their little ones, whom they welcomed via surrogate. The visual artist shared a photo of the babies “serving royal baby realness” in dapper outfits that would rival those worn by the likes of Archie, Lilibet, Louis, Charlotte and George.

It certainly seems like the couple is soaking up all that newborn sweetness, with Bass recently telling SheKnows he’s “definitely going to be that fun dad.” He added, “I’m going to be that embarrassing, cheesy dad, too. We will do family costumes until they are at least 18 years old.”

Here’s hoping the two enjoy every single one of those baby giggles, because they really are the best. And we wouldn’t be mad if they shared a video or two, because that’s exactly the kind of sweetness we’re always thrilled to see on our social media feeds.