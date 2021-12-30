Luna & Miles Celebrated Dad John Legend’s Birthday by Refusing to Let Go of Him

Parents everywhere know that sometimes, your kids just want to cling to you for dear life. And while it might be annoying when you’re, say, trying to use the bathroom or catch a few precious z’s, other times, you cherish those moments, because you know they’re fleeting. Even John Legend can relate. The singer just celebrated his 43rd birthday in London with his family, including wife Chrissy Teigen and kids Miles and Luna Stephens, and shared the sweetest snaps of his two little ones refusing to let him go on his big day.

The family has been seemingly enjoying all the sights of London, taking time to celebrate Legend’s special day together. On his Instagram page, Legend shared a gallery of photos, captioning the post, “Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In the first two photos, Legend can be seen attempting to play cards while Luna, 5, is making things adorably difficult for her dad by wrapping her full body around his shoulders. Of course, it seems he’s as unfazed as he possibly could be by the interruption, as the pair are both smiling big. The last two photos show both Miles, 3, and Luna preventing their dad from walking as they both lay on the floor grabbing onto his ankles, showing off their too-cute-for-words smiles as he attempts to keep things moving. LOL.

Later on, Legend shared a family shot of the foursome posing at night in front of the iconic London Eye, captioning the post, “Finally doing tourist things in London. I’m always here for work.”

For her part, Teigen also seems to be having a blast across the pond, sharing photos from their adventures and showing off her chic winter style along the way.

We definitely have some FOMO over this festive family trip. Just kidding! Have a blast, fam. And send us a postcard!

